'Solo' TV spot blasts out during game, trailer due Monday

The first TV spot for the 2018 movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story," about the younger days of Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo, was released Sunday during the Super Bowl, with the full trailer to come Monday morning during "Good Morning America."

Alden Ehrenreich stars as young Han Solo (who was played, of course, by Harrison Ford in the original films). The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo.

Ron Howard took over the director's chair in June, replacing Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Laugh it up, fuzzball. Don't everyone thank him all at once.

"Solo" is scheduled to open May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.