Star Wars fans got their first glance at "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Sunday during the Super Bowl, when a brief TV spot was shown. Monday morning brought a longer glimpse in the first teaser trailer, a 90-second preview revealed on "Good Morning America."

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, the Star Wars hero made famous by Harrison Ford. Joonas Suotamo plays his Wookiee buddy, Chewbacca. Glimpses of Han and his pals are brief, but this is only a teaser trailer.

"Solo" will be the latest entry in a rapidly expanding universe of Star Wars movies, dating back to the original film, which debuted in 1977. The last few years alone have brought us "Rogue One" and the first two movies of the final trilogy in the core saga, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."

There's been such heated anticipation for the full trailer that there's even a Twitter account, "Is the Solo Trailer out yet?" Its purpose has now been fulfilled.

New posters for "Solo" also came out on Monday.

In addition to Ehrenreich and Suotamo, the film stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Didn't care for the trailer? Well, as Han himself (sort of) said in "The Empire Strikes Back," Disney's not really interested in your opinion, Threepio.

"Solo" is scheduled to open May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.