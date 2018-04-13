Solo: A Star Wars Story movie length revealed by Cannes

Lucasfilm

The Cannes Film Festival has revealed the runtime for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The movie, which is set to premiere during the event in France just days before the film's global release but won't compete for prizes, will clock in at 2 hours, 15 minutes, according to the festival's website. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The runtime makes Solo 15 minutes shorter than The Last Jedi, which ran 2 hours and 30 minutes and is the longest Star Wars film so far. It also makes Solo just 5 minutes shorter than Revenge of the Sith, which clocks in at 2 hours and 20 minutes. For further comparison, 2015's The Force Awakens is also 2 hours, 15 minutes. The shortest Star Wars film is 1977's A New Hope, which comes in at 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger Han Solo, and will depict how he, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) meet. According to the film's synopsis, this will involve "a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld." Ron Howard is directing the film.

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games), Paul Bettany (Avengers) and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis also star in the film.

Solo will be out in the US on May 25, and in the UK and Australia on May 24.

