Enlarge Image Hasbro

Star Wars fans looking for more reasons to buy toys might want to check out the newest selection from Hasbro. Bonus: They feature clues to what the characters from Solo: A Star Wars Story will look like.

This Mighty Muggs assortment features Han Solo, Lando Calrissian and new character Qi'ra. The toys retail for $10 (roughly £7, AU$13) each, and will be available April.

Not only sport amusing smirks, the toys also change their facial expressions completely (three different faces per figure) when you press down on their heads.

Previously, Hasbro released face-changing Mighty Muggs of the Star Wars characters C-3PO, Captain Phasma and Maz Kanata.

Enlarge Image Hasbro

Hasbro is also releasing an assortment of Star Wars Micro Force blind bags (meaning you don't know which toy you get until you open the packaging).

Each figure has a squishy feel and unique pose. The characters in this set include Rey, Finn, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Yoda and R2-D2.

Every blind bag includes two figures and a collector card. The toys retail for $3 (roughly £2, AU$4) each, and will be available this Spring.

Select retailers in the US will also be hosting preorders for products beginning Sunday, including Hasbro's Black Figures line and Solo: A Star Wars Story 3.75-inch Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Vehicle.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will blast off May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK.