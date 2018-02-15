Esto también se puede leer en español.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' action figures debut ahead of Toy Fair

Straight off the Millennium Falcon, the younger Han Solo, Lando Calrissian and Qi'ra will be playable this spring.

hasbro-han-solo-black-series-open-graph-crop

The younger Han Solo from Hasbro's Black Series sports a brown jacket and his gun.

 Hasbro

Hasbro's new line of Star Wars toys are giving us a closer look at the faces we'll see in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Coming out this spring and unveiled on Wednesday, three 6-inch figures from The Black Series line include detailed depictions of Alden Ehrenreich's younger Han Solo, Donald Glover's spiffy Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra.

hasbro-lando-calrissian-crop

Donald Glover's Lando is fashionable as heck in this Black Series figure.

 Hasbro

We still don't know much about Qi'ra, but we learned that she's a childhood friend of Solo's from actress Emilia Clarke's interview with Entertainment Weekly. Her action figure comes packing a gun in case a fight breaks out. A Qi'ra figure will cost $20, which converts to about £15 or AU$25.

hasbro-qira-crop

Qi'ra might be Han Solo's childhood partner in crime.

 Hasbro

Hasbro also announced an expansion of its Force Link line of toys this spring. The toys play sound effects when you pick them up while wearing the Force Link 2.0 wristband.

A starter set including a wristband and a 3.75-inch version of the younger Han Solo will cost $30 (roughly £20 or AU$40). Other 3.75-inch figures will sell for $8 (roughly £5 or AU$10) each.

star-wars-force-link-2-0-starter-set

The Star Wars Force Link 2.0 starter set includes a 3.75-inch Han Solo and a Force Link wristband.

 Hasbro

At the pricier end of the Force Link collection is a $100 (roughly £70, AU$125) depiction of the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. It'll feature lights, sounds and rumble effects to represent the vehicle kicking into hyperdrive. Panels of the ship will even pop off as it races through the cosmos.

solo-a-star-wars-story-3-75-inch-kessel-run-millennium-falcon-vehicle

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon from the Force Link set includes tons of special effects.

 Hasbro

These toys have been unveiled ahead of Toy Fair 2018, which is taking place in New York starting Friday.

Stay tuned to CNET for more coverage from the show.

