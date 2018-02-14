Lego Millennium Falcon: How fast can you build the Kessel run?

(Possible spoilers ahead for "Solo: A Star Wars Story.")

How quickly can you build the Lego Kessel Run Millennium Falcon? On Wednesday, Lego introduced a new playset coming in April and tied to the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Introducing the LEGO Kessel Run Millennium Falcon from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Landing April 2018! @starwars #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/HwuB9nBSmd — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 14, 2018

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set (is that very name a spoiler?) comes with 1,412 pieces and will be priced at $170 (£121, AU$214).

It includes a young and dashing Han, prior Falcon owner Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke's character Qi'ra, a Kessel droid, and two characters yet-to-be-revealed. Since the Lego set comes out a month before the "Solo" movie, looks like hard-core fans will be able to sneak some spoilers off the toy-store shelves.

Lego Twitter

It's not cheap, but it's nowhere near as pricey as the $800 Lego Millennium Falcon (£650, AU$1,008) that came out in October. At 7,500 pieces, that set is the biggest in Lego history, and includes two generations of minifigs, so "New Hope"-era Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO can rub elbows with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" comes out May 24 in Australia and May 25 in the US and UK. Here's everything we know about the film so far.