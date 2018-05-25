Solo: A Star Wars Story busts US box office record on first night

Jonathan Olley

Disney is actually happy about one of its movies giving up a box-office record. Solo: A Star Wars Story just beat out the 2007 performance of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Solo's $14.1 million haul for Thursday evening previews topped Pirates' $13.2 million record for a Memorial Day weekend opening in the US.

Don't send your box-office expectations for Solo into hyperdrive just yet, however.

"While preview grosses are typically not a great barometer of weekend play, the responses from audiences have been enthusiastic setting us up for a great run through the holiday weekend," a Disney spokesman said in a Friday morning box office update.

Solo will pit the sci-fi genre against the superhero genre as it battles with last weekend's champ, Deadpool 2. We'll know later in the weekend if Solo looks like it will prevail.