Big Mountain Heli Tours

Time is running out to book a place to stay near the path of the first total solar eclipse to cross both American coasts in nearly a century. If you found the suggestions in our last-minute planning guide a little too basic, there's one more option for you and five of your best friends -- provided you're willing to spend about 1.5 times the average annual American household income for the privilege.

For the first time ever, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have issued a tribal permit for the summit of Mount Jefferson, the second tallest peak in Oregon. A Bend, Oregon, helicopter tour company has the exclusive right to fly a party of six to an overnight camp on the eastern flank of the peak.

For just $80,000 (about £61,312, AU$100,855), you and your friends could have perhaps the best vantage point along the path of totality, as well as a local mountain wilderness guide, medic and chef.

The volcanic peak actually makes up the border of the Warm Springs reservation and the Mountain Jefferson Wilderness, which is federal forest service land. It's tricky and technical, but possible, to climb the peak from the forest service side on the western slopes, but you'll likely also need a permit from a local ranger. While this tack is much cheaper, the permit's not likely to include the very handy helicopter ride.

One note of caution to any high-rolling eclipse fanatics willing to put up 80 stacks for the view: there's currently a wildfire on Mount Jefferson tossing up tons of smoke, so you may want to keep an eye on the news before cementing your plans.

