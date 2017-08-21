You've already been inundated with the science and the reality of the total solar eclipse happening today.

Now it's time to investigate the lighter side of the historic celestial event with a romp through Twitter's utterly misleading #FakeEclipseFacts meme. These tweets are full of bad advice, made-up science and lots of snark.

Solar eclipses aren't the only eclipses we should be concerned with. Chew on this one:

The eclipse will only be seen on Aisle 9 and in the checkstands.#FakeEclipseFacts@hikinghooligan pic.twitter.com/e40PkA0LnV — Ian (@HoldawayIan) August 21, 2017

NASA is a reliable source for information on the total solar eclipse. Twitter's #FakeEclipseFacts is not:

#FakeEclipseFacts - Eclipses are named for their degree of intensity; notlar, kindalar, lar, reallylar, solar, and yougottabekiddingmelar. — Fredrik Foster (@FredrikFoster) August 21, 2017

The moon is the same exact size as the sun #FakeEclipseFacts — Tallahassee Tallboy (@TallahasseeTB) August 21, 2017

If you watch it from the opposite side of the world the sun blocks out the moon.#FakeEclipseFacts — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) August 20, 2017

Eclipse is actually a new concept where you can get your hair cut online#FakeEclipseFacts — Seth (@stweets87) August 20, 2017

Some Twitter users are using this as an excuse to get snarky about musical matters:

Do NOT stare at Bonnie Tyler without your “ISO 12312-2" NASA approved glasses. 😎🌝💖 #FakeEclipseFacts — Tammaria Blue (@Tammariablue) August 21, 2017

A solar eclipse is a lineup of the Sun, the Moon, & Earth



Whereas a great concert is a lineup of Earth, Wind, & Fire#FakeEclipseFacts — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 20, 2017

#FakeEclipseFacts if you play Dark Side of the Moon during the ecplise it totally syncs up. pic.twitter.com/L7qhPTrPYL — Cab Dunti (@cubitd) August 20, 2017

And, yes, the eclipse is a great time to watch a horror movie:

The movie, "The Ring" was originally written about a girl who kills people during an eclipse #FakeEclipseFacts@HashFakeFacts pic.twitter.com/Mvaq3E1Kms — Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) August 20, 2017

And now here's NASA's response to #FakeEclipseFacts:

