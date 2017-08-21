You've already been inundated with the science and the reality of the total solar eclipse happening today.
Now it's time to investigate the lighter side of the historic celestial event with a romp through Twitter's utterly misleading #FakeEclipseFacts meme. These tweets are full of bad advice, made-up science and lots of snark.
Solar eclipses aren't the only eclipses we should be concerned with. Chew on this one:
NASA is a reliable source for information on the total solar eclipse. Twitter's #FakeEclipseFacts is not:
Some Twitter users are using this as an excuse to get snarky about musical matters:
And, yes, the eclipse is a great time to watch a horror movie:
And now here's NASA's response to #FakeEclipseFacts:
