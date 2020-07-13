SoftBank reportedly considering sale or IPO of chip designer Arm

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is exploring the possibility of a full or partial sale or IPO of chip designer ARM Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. SoftBank purchased the UK-based Arm four years ago for nearly $32 billion.

ARM isn't as well-known as mega chip companies such as Qualcomm and Intel, but its work lies behind the processors inside many of the world's mobile phones. Arm's designs are also used as the basis for chips made by Samsung, Qualcomm and Nvidia.

Apple announced in June that it would overhaul its Mac computers with Arm chips, close cousins to those it designs for its own iPhones and iPads.

SoftBank didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Arm declined to comment.