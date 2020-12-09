Give the gift of carbonation with 25% off SodaStreams right now

Folks who like to make their own soda are a fanatical bunch, and can't wait to corner you at a party to tell you all about the experience of making a refreshing glass of freshly carbonated water at home. It feeds a sense of DIY independence, but it's also eco-friendly and kind of fun, to be quite honest. If you want to try it out for yourself or gift the gift of self-carbonation to someone on your holiday shopping list, Amazon has 25% off four SodaStream bundle packs right now.
That means you can get the basic SodaStream Jet sparkling water maker with a 60-liter gas cylinder for $60 -- down from $80. (We've only seen it drop lower than $60 once this year and that was a Black Friday flash sale.) You can also upgrade to this SodaStream bundle, which includes the Jet sparkling water maker, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, three reusable bottles and two fruit infusions (mango and raspberry), all for $105 -- normally $140. Both packs are available in silver or black, qualify for free shipping and will arrive before Dec. 17.
First published in 2019. Updated with new deal details.
