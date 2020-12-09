Give the gift of carbonation with 25% off SodaStreams right now

SodaStream

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Folks who like to make their own soda are a fanatical bunch, and can't wait to corner you at a party to tell you all about the experience of making a refreshing glass of freshly carbonated water at home. It feeds a sense of DIY independence, but it's also eco-friendly and kind of fun, to be quite honest. If you want to try it out for yourself or gift the gift of self-carbonation to someone on your holiday shopping list, Amazon has right now.

That means you can get the basic with a 60-liter gas cylinder for $60 -- down from $80. (We've only seen it drop lower than $60 once this year and that was a Black Friday flash sale.) You can also upgrade to this , which includes the Jet sparkling water maker, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, three reusable bottles and two fruit infusions (mango and raspberry), -- normally $140. Both packs are available in silver or black, qualify for free shipping and will arrive before Dec. 17.

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

First published in 2019. Updated with new deal details.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.