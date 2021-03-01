Social network Gab was hacked, report says

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Gab, an alternative social network popular with right-wing users, was hacked and a large trove of data -- including passwords and private messages -- was stolen, according to a report Sunday from Wired.

Gab CEO Andrew Torba acknowledged the hack on Sunday in a message posted to the Gab account on Twitter, saying the social network was under attack. "The entire company is all hands investigating what happened and working to trace and patch the problem," Torba wrote in the message, which includes a transphobic slur. Torba said the company is working with law enforcement on the issue.

The hacked data, dubbed GabLeaks, was shared on Sunday by transparency group DDoSecrets. It includes 70GB of public posts, private posts, user profiles, hashed passwords, direct messages and plaintext passwords for groups, according to DDoSecrets. The group said it's only offering the data set to journalists and researchers due to privacy concerns.

A hacker was able to siphon data from Gab's site via a "SQL injection vulnerability," DDoSecrets told Wired.

CNET has not independently verified the alleged Gab data. The social network couldn't immediately be reached for comment.