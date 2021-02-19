Social network Gab is down as its Twitter account disappears

Screenshot by CNET

Gab, a social media platform popular with right-wing users, stopped working Friday evening, with its website serving up an error message. The company's Twitter account also disappeared.

The service's website displayed a message to potential visitors that read, "We encountered an error processing your request. Please try again in a few seconds."

Gab CEO Andrew Torba didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when services might return.

A Gab Twitter account disappeared from the short-message service. "This account doesn't exist," a page formerly used by Gab read.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about what happened to the Gab account.

Gab, which has previously come under fire for anti-Semitic content, hails itself as a platform for free speech, a self-characterization also used by Parler, the right-wing version of Twitter.

