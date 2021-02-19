Diablo II: Resurrected NASA Perseverance Mars rover $1,400 stimulus check formula Nintendo Direct Mortal Kombat movie trailer PS5 restocks

Social network Gab is down as its Twitter account disappears

No explanation yet for what happened to the alternative social network.

Gab outage
Screenshot by CNET

Gab, a social media platform popular with right-wing users, stopped working Friday evening, with its website serving up an error message. The company's Twitter account also disappeared. 

The service's website displayed a message to potential visitors that read, "We encountered an error processing your request. Please try again in a few seconds."

Gab CEO Andrew Torba didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when services might return.

A Gab Twitter account disappeared from the short-message service. "This account doesn't exist," a page formerly used by Gab read.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about what happened to the Gab account.

Gab, which has previously come under fire for anti-Semitic content, hails itself as a platform for free speech, a self-characterization also used by Parler, the right-wing version of Twitter.

