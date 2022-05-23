Zuckerberg Sued by DC Attorney General Over Cambridge Analytica Data Breach

DC Attorney General Karl Racine is suing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The suit, which was filed in the DC Superior Court on Monday, alleges that Zuckerberg was directly involved in decisions that led to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Racine alleges that Zuckerberg's policies enabled misleading information about Facebook's privacy practices, which led to millions of Americans' personal data being exposed in the breach.

"This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary," said Racine in a tweet on Monday. "Misleading consumers, exposing their data, and violating the law come with consequences, not only for companies that breach that trust, but also corporate executives."

NEW: We're suing Mark Zuckerberg for his role in Facebook’s misleading privacy practices and failure to protect millions of users’ data.



Our investigation shows extensive evidence that Zuckerberg was personally involved in failures that led to the Cambridge Analytica incident. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) May 23, 2022

Racine previously sued Facebook in December 2018 over the social media site's data practices, and this new suit is now seeking to personally fine Zuckerberg over his role in the incident.

Racine previously attempted to add Zuckerberg as a defendant to the ongoing 2018 case, but a judge in March dismissed the effort, reported The Washington Post. The judge reportedly said Racine had waited too long to add Zuckerberg to the suit.

Facebook declined to comment.

More to come.