YouTube Will Bring Shopping Features to Shorts

In the face of decreased ad spending and an economic downturn, YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site.

YouTube's new shopping features will allow users to purchase products as they scroll through Shorts, similar to efforts from social media rivals like TikTok and Instagram to expand their e-commerce footprints.

The shopping features are expected to roll out in 2023, with creators getting a 45% cut of the revenue made from ads displayed between videos.

Viewers in the US, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia will be able to make purchases by interacting with product tags that eligible creators include in their posts, YouTube confirmed to CNET via email. The company plans to expand the shopping feature to additional creators and geographies in the future.