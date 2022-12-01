Gifts for $25 or Less Spotify Wrapped Neuralink Brain Chip Black Hole Burps Light of 1,000 Trillion Suns Stamp Price Increase Streaming Services to Cancel Melatonin Rival Monkeypox Renamed
Ye's Deal to Buy Parler Is Dead

Parler says the decision to end the acquisition happened in mid-November.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
an image of kanye west in sunglasses with a phone showing the parler icon in the foreground
Ye will have to find another social media platform to buy. 
Getty Images

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not be buying his own social media company. Parler, the conservative platform, says the rapper's deal to buy the company has fallen through. 

"This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November," the company said in an emailed statement Thursday. "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community," 

No specifics were given on why the deal was terminated. Axios reported Thursday that Ye's financial situation contributed to the failure of the acquisition. 

Ye lost more than $1 billion after multiple brands including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga terminated partnerships with the rapper and fashion designer in October following antisemitic social media posts. He was locked out of his Twitter account over posting antisemitic tweets, but Ye made his return on Nov. 20 following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

Ye didn't respond to a request for comment. 