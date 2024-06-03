X Updated Its Adult Content Policy. Here's What to Know and How to Opt Out

X, formerly Twitter, recently updated its adult content policies, sharing how the platform will deal with sexually explicit, suggestive and other adult content going forward.

X had an adult content policy before Elon Musk took over in 2022, according to The Associated Press. This update formalizes the policy. X encourages users to mark adult content as such and briefly acknowledges how AI-generated content fits in.

The policy states "We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed...We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality."

The key phrase there: "consensually produced and distributed." There's no follow-up in the policy that explains how X determines if and how adult content is consensually created -- a process that's going to be especially important for AI-generated content, which is covered under X's policy. Content found as promoting nonconsent, exploitation, sexualization or harm to minors, objectification and obscene behaviors is prohibited.

Adult content can't be shared in your profile picture or banner. Users who are under 18 or don't have a birthday listed won't be able to view content that's marked as adult. If you're over 18 and want to opt out of sensitive media, you can adjust your settings to do so.

How to opt out of seeing sensitive and adult content on X

If you want to safeguard your X feed from adult content, you can adjust your sensitive media settings to block that kind of content. Here's how.

Open X and navigate to your profile page. Open Settings and privacy. Open Privacy and safety. Open Content you see. Uncheck the box next to Display media that may contain sensitive content.

You can also hide sensitive content from your searches in the Content you see window by opening Search settings and checking the box next to Hide sensitive content.