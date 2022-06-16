White House Launching Task Force to Tackle Online Harassment

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a presidential memorandum Thursday that establishes a new task force to address online harassment and abuse. Online abuse disproportionally affects women, girls, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The launch of this task force comes weeks after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The alleged shooters in both incidents are believed to have engaged in abusive behavior online. The White House said the shootings "underscored the connections between online harassment, hate, misogyny, and extremist acts."

This story is being updated.