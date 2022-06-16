News Social Media

White House Launching Task Force to Tackle Online Harassment

The task force is meant to address online abuse, which disproportionately affects women, girls, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Zachary McAuliffe
A new White House task force is meant to focus and prevent online abuse and harassment.
President Joe Biden is expected to sign a presidential memorandum Thursday that establishes a new task force to address online harassment and abuse. Online abuse disproportionally affects women, girls, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals

The launch of this task force comes weeks after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The alleged shooters in both incidents are believed to have engaged in abusive behavior online. The White House said the shootings "underscored the connections between online harassment, hate, misogyny, and extremist acts."

