Two Twitter Leaders Leaving in Latest Company Shake-Up

Twitter is undergoing another leadership shake-up after Elon Musk struck a deal to buy the influential social network for $44 billion.

Kayvon Beykpour, who formerly led Twitter's consumer products before becoming general manager, said he was leaving the company after seven years because he was being pushed out by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Beykpour, who's on paternity leave, tweeted about his departure on Thursday.

"The truth is that this isn't how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn't my decision," Beykpour said in a tweet. "Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."

Twitter spokesperson Brenden Lee confirmed the departure and said that Bruce Falck, Twitter's head of revenue, was also leaving the company. Jay Sullivan, who heads consumer products at Twitter, will become the general manager of Bluesky, Twitter's effort to develop a decentralized social network protocol, and its revenue team.

The leadership shake-up underscores the changes coming to Twitter after Musk's offer to buy the company, which still needs to be approved by shareholders. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said in April that he doesn't think anyone should own or run the social media site and that it "wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company."

Twitter is also pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles, starting this week.