Twitter's Most Active Users Losing Interest, Report Says

Twitter is having a hard time keeping the interest of its most active users, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing internal Twitter research. Twitter's "heavy tweeters" have been declining since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, using the platform less frequently, the report said.

These users, which constitute around 10% of the platform's monthly users, and are tweeters who log in to Twitter at least six days per week and tweet around three to four times per week, generate 90% of all tweets and half of the social media company's global revenue, according to Reuters.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told Reuters: "Our overall audience has continued to grow, reaching 238 million mDAU [monetizable daily active users] in Q2 2022."

A decision is expected this week on whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk will close the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, or whether the trial will resume after Twitter sued Musk in July when he tried to back out of buying the company for $54.20 per share. One of the reasons Musk gave in backing out of the deal was concern over the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.