Twitter Will Show You More Political Ads Soon

Twitter will expand the political ads it allows on its platform, it said in a tweet Monday, after former CEO Jack Dorsey mostly banned them in 2019. It'll also permit more "cause-based" advertising, suggesting we'll see more civil and social issues appearing in promoted tweets.

"We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks," the Twitter Safety account wrote. "Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets."

The move follows a tumultuous period for advertising on Twitter. It comes after some advertisers, including Apple, paused campaigns due to the upheaval after new Twitter owner Elon Musk took over as CEO in October. Apple and other companies reportedly resumed Twitter advertising after Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and offered reassurances.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.