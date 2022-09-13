Twitter Whistleblower Testifies Before Senate Committee: Watch Live Now

Twitter's former head of security told a Senate panel on Tuesday that the influential social media company was more than a decade behind industry security standards, raising concerns about how well the platform is protecting the data of its 238 million daily users.

"The company's cybersecurity failures make it vulnerable to exploitation, causing real harm to real people," Peiter "Mudge" Zatko told the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zatko is testifying before US lawmakers about security and privacy problems he allegedly uncovered while working at the company.

Zatko filed an 84-page whistleblower complaint in July to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. In the complaint, he alleges his former employer prioritized user growth over privacy and security.

Zatko accuses Twitter executives of hiding bad news instead of trying to fix problems he brought to their attention. Twitter appeared to have a high rate of security incidents, some employees had disabled security and software updates on their devices and staff had too much access to user data, Zatko alleges in the complaint. Twitter pushed back against the allegations and said the whistleblower complaint has inconsistencies, inaccuracies and lacks important context.

The complaint has sparked more scrutiny from US lawmakers and regulators who are trying to rein in the power of big tech platforms. It also comes as Twitter is in a legal fight with billionaire Elon Musk who is trying to back out of buying the company for $44 billion. Zatko alleges that Twitter lied to Musk about the number of bots on its platform and Musk's lawyers are using the whistleblower complaint as part of their case.

Twitter fired Zatko in January, but his lawyers say that he didn't file the complaint to benefit Musk or to harm Twitter.

Here's what you need to know about the hearing:

When

The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off the hearing at 7 a.m. PT/10 A.M. ET

How to watch

CNET is live streaming the hearing on YouTube.

The committee is also posting live video of the hearing on its website and CSPAN is broadcasting the testimony.

What to expect

US lawmakers are trying to get to the bottom of the allegations made against Twitter while also urging the FTC to investigate the company. The whistleblower alleges that executives and board of directors violated federal law by making "false and misleading" statements to users and the Federal Trade Commission.

Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, started the hearing by outlining his concerns about the trove of data Twitter collects about its users.

"When that data isn't secure, we become vulnerable to bad actors, scam artists, stalkers, even foreign agents," Durbin said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is a ranking member of the committee, added that Twitter has a "goldmine of information that could be used against America's interest." He also said he was concerned that the FTC "didn't know or didn't take strong enough action" to ensure Twitter complied with an 11-year-old settlement with the FTC.

Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, Grassley said, refused to appear today because of ongoing litigation.

"If these allegations are true, I don't see how Mr. Agrawal can maintain his position at Twitter going forward," Grassley said.