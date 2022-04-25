Twitter Will Let You Untag Yourself From Any Conversation

Twitter

Now that Elon Musk and the board of Twitter have apparently hammered out a deal for him to take over the company, some things are bound to change. For one, the Tesla CEO has made it clear he wants to limit content moderation on the app.

Conversations on Twitter can already get pretty heated, and less gatekeeping will hardly make them cool down.

So perhaps it's fortuitous the social media platform is testing a new feature on its desktop version that lets users untag themselves from any tweet or thread.

Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi first teased back in June 2021 that Twitter was working on an Unmention option that would allow users to untag their username and keep them from being mentioned again in that conversation.



READ NOW: Twitter and Elon Musk Have Reached a Deal

Now Unmentioning is available for a small number of users on Twitter's web platform. The Twitter Safety account describes it as "a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations."

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”?



We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

Anyone with the feature can click on the three-dot menu next to a reply to call up a prompt offering to "get you out of this conversation."

The feature untags your handle from any tweet you request and prevents you from being tagged in future replies. Though you can still view the conversation, using the Unmention feature turns your username gray, a Twitter spokesperson told CNET. Currently, users can't undo the action of leaving a conversation.

READ NOW: Four Things Elon Musk Wants to Change About Twitter

Twitter hasn't indicated when the feature will be available on the Twitter mobile app.

Unmention is just the company's latest effort to give users more control over their accounts. On April 5, Twitter announced it was getting ready to test editable tweets on its premium subscription service, Twitter Blue.



The following day, developer Kevin Marks noted in a blog post that Twitter had started erasing embeds of deleted tweets, leaving only a blank box in their place. Previously, even if a tweet was deleted, the content remained on any web page the tweet had been embedded on.

Marks called the move "tampering with the public record," but Twitter Senior Product Manager Eleanor Harding said in response that the company was looking to "better respect when people have chosen to delete their Tweets."