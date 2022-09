Twitter on Thursday revealed that it's testing an edit button with a cheeky tweet and a blog post outlining its plan for the long-awaited feature.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

"if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button," the company wrote. "this is happening and you'll be okay."

This article will be updated shortly.