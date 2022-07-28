Twitter Is Testing Out A Status Feature

Twitter is trying out a new option called Status Tweets that lets users add one of several prewritten labels to a tweet. The feature "allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your rweets to provide more context for your followers," Twitter said Thursday.

"So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to," Twitter added.

One user who apparently has access to the feature tweeted that the available status labels include, among others, "Spoiler alert," "Need advice," "Hot take," "Unpopular opinion," "Living the dream," "Working hard, hardly working," "Traveling" and, as Twitter suggested, "A thread," "Shower thoughts" and "Case of the Mondays."

Custom statuses reportedly aren't available. When you see a Status Tweet from someone, you can also click on the status label to see other tweets associated with that status topic.

Twitter screenshot by CNET

The test is running with some users in the US and Australia for a limited time, the company said. On iOS and Android, people included in the test can post their own Status Tweets and see other people's, Twitter said in a Help Center post. On the web version of Twitter, they'll be able to see Status Tweets but not write them.