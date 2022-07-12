Twitter Sues Elon Musk to Complete $44B Purchase

Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform, a move that will likely set off a messy and lengthy legal battle.

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done. Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," the complaint, which was filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleges. The lawsuit was earlier reported by The New York Times.

Last week, Musk informed Twitter in a letter that he was ending the agreement to buy the social media company. At the time, Twitter said it planned to take legal action to enforce the agreement.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, argued that Twitter breached the agreement by not disclosing how it estimates the number of spam accounts on the platform.

"This information is fundamental to Twitter's business and financial performance," the letter to Twitter from Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler said. The letter added Twitter "appears to have made false and misleading representations."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.