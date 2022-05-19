Twitter Seeks to Curb Misinformation During Periods of Crisis With Warnings Notices

Twitter introduced a new policy that aims to tamp down viral misinformation during times of crisis, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The social network will now place warning notices over tweets found to include false coverage of the events of a crisis, false allegations of war crimes or use of force and false information regarding crisis response, wrote Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, in the post. Twitter users will still be able to click through the notice to view the tweet.

To label a claim as misleading, Twitter will rely on "verification from multiple credible, publicly available sources, including evidence from conflict monitoring groups, humanitarian organizations, open-source investigators, journalists, and more," the company said.

The policy will initially focus on international armed conflicts but could expand.

More to come.