Twitter Rumored to Make TweetDeck a Subscription Service

More hints are piling up that Twitter's service TweetDeck, which is currently free, could become a paid feature that's part of a Twitter Blue subscription.

The possible shift was noted by Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong, who has a track record of unearthing features in the code of apps before they're officially announced. Earlier this month, Manchun Wong tweeted about code which restricts access to TweetDeck based on a user's subscription status with Twitter Blue.

Twitter is filling in the new @TweetDeck signup page that they’re working on. Two new highlights:



1. A link for “the legacy version of TweetDeck” (even though it might be deprecated at some point in the future)



2. “Ad-free experience” being marketed as the selling point :P https://t.co/XP6sYsTUGM pic.twitter.com/fRc0ujZ7o2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 30, 2022

On Wednesday, Manchun Wong tweeted out screenshots of a homepage for TweetDeck that Twitter appears to be building, noting options to access a "legacy version of TweetDeck" and an "ad-free experience." These options don't appear on the current TweetDeck homepage.

Twitter users who pay for Twitter Blue can undo tweets, read ad-free news from more than 45 sites and get early access to experimental features, among other perks. A subscription costs $3 (USD) a month; it was available in Canada and Australia in June 2021, but has since rolled out to other locations, including the United States and New Zealand in November.

Any changes to TweetDeck haven't been corroborated or acknowledged by Twitter. When asked for comment, a Twitter spokesperson replied, "Nothing to share on this at the moment, but will let you know if/when that changes."