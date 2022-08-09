Twitter Resolves Outage After Internal Systems Change 'Didn't Go as Planned'

Twitter went down for some users Tuesday morning, with complaints on Down Detector spiking to 33,000 as of about 11 a.m. PT. Almost half the complaints were about the app, and 45% about the website version of Twitter.

"Twitter may not be loading for some of you -- we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP," Twitter Support tweeted at 11:32 a.m. PT.

The fix came through just after midday, with Twitter Support tweeting: "We fixed it! We made an internal systems change that didn't go as planned and have rolled it back. Twitter should now be loading as expected. Sorry about that!"