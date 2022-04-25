Twitter Reportedly Poised to Accept Elon Musk's $43B Offer

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is reportedly on track to accept Elon Musk's offer to buy the social network for $54.20 per share, a deal that would value the company at about $43 billion. A deal could be announced as early as Monday, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

The two sides met Sunday to discuss Musk's proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Terms of the transaction were reportedly still being negotiated overnight into Monday morning. It's possible the deal could fall apart at the last minute, reported Reuters.

Shares of Twitter jumped over 5% in premarket trading in the US on Monday, topping $51.

Earlier this month, Musk made an offer to buy the influential social media company, after he rejecting a seat on Twitter's board. The entrepreneur, who runs Tesla, SpaceX and other companies, already owns more than 9% of Twitter.

Twitter had been widely expected to reject the offer, adopting a limited-duration shareholders rights plan, a tactic known as the "poison pill" defense that's used by companies to fend off takeover attempts like the one facing Twitter. Poison pills make it difficult for a potential buyer to acquire a majority of a company's shares by making more of them available.

Twitter reportedly warmed up to a potential deal after a filing last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Musk's had secured $46.5 billion in funding to finance the bid, including backing from Morgan Stanley.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.