Twitter Is Fixing Its Outage

Twitter is down for some users Tuesday morning, with complaints on Down Detector spiking to 33,000 as of around 11 a.m. PT. Almost half of the complaints were about the app, and 45% about the website version of Twitter.

"Twitter may not be loading for some of you -- we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP," Twitter Support tweeted at 11:32 a.m.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage, or provide a timeline on when it might be back up and running for all users.