Twitter Is Down for Some Users Again

Twitter users are experiencing problems with the platform yet again.

On Wednesday, internet-monitoring group NetBlocks tweeted that some Twitter users globally are having trouble loading tweets on the platform.

ℹ️ Confirmed: Twitter is experiencing international outages for some users; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/DrLJFjTbiQ — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 15, 2023

Downdetector, which tracks outages, also shows that nearly 6,000 people reported issues mainly with Twitter's app at around 11:30 a.m. PT. The glitches are the latest problem to plague Twitter since billionaire Elon Musk purchased the social media site last year for $44 billion and laid off thousands of employees at the company, raising concerns that the site could eventually stop working properly. In December, Twitter users saw error messages on the desktop version of the platform. Last week, Twitter users also had trouble sending direct messages and tweets on the platform. Twitter then suffered another outage, during Rihanna's SuperBowl halftime show on Sunday.

It's unclear what's causing the user issues. Twitter, which no longer has a communications department, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.