Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News Social Media

Twitter Is Down for Some Users Again

Users are reporting that tweets aren't loading.

Queenie Wong headshot
Queenie Wong
Twitter logo on a cracked smartphone
Twitter has experienced several glitches after billionaire Elon Musk took over the company.
James Martin/CNET

Twitter users are experiencing problems with the platform yet again. 

On Wednesday, internet-monitoring group NetBlocks tweeted that some Twitter users globally are having trouble loading tweets on the platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, also shows that nearly 6,000 people reported issues mainly with Twitter's app at around 11:30 a.m. PT. The glitches are the latest problem to plague Twitter since billionaire Elon Musk purchased the social media site last year for $44 billion and laid off thousands of employees at the company, raising concerns that the site could eventually stop working properly. In December, Twitter users saw error messages on the desktop version of the platform. Last week, Twitter users also had trouble sending direct messages and tweets on the platform. Twitter then suffered another outage, during Rihanna's SuperBowl halftime show on Sunday.

It's unclear what's causing the user issues. Twitter, which no longer has a communications department, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.