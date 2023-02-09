Galaxy S23 Ultra Review ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing 5 Things New Bing Can Do How to Try New Bing Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl: How to Watch Massive Listeria Recall
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News Social Media

Twitter Glitches That Limited Tweets and Disappeared DMs Appear to Be Over

Twitter appears to be fully functional after Wednesday's weirdness, but the cause remains unclear.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
A phone shows Twitter's bird logo, with imagery of a gunshot shattering glass
James Martin/CNET

Twitter appears to be working normally again after widespread issues were reported on Wednesday. 

Problems started around 1:30 p.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector. Later in the day, Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk acknowledged "multiple internal & external issues simultaneously," but the company didn't identify what caused the problems or respond to a request for comment.

People using the social network on Wednesday reported not having access to direct messages, getting error messages saying they are "over the daily limited for sending tweets," and having to schedule tweets in order to post. 

About two hours after complaints of widespread issues surfaced, the Twitter Support account acknowledged that the service "may not be working as expected" and said it was working to resolve the problem.

Hours before the issues started, Twitter rolled out its longer tweet option, allowing certain Twitter Blue users to create posts with a maximum of 4,000 characters as opposed to the previous cap of 280. This is one of the many changes to the social media platform since its acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last October.

Musk emailed employees Wednesday afternoon, according to a Fortune reporter's tweet, urging them to "please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up."