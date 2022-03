James Martin/CNET

Twitter users will now be able to search their direct messages using names and keywords, Twitter said on Wednesday. The new capability will allow people to find past conversations, even if they don't remember who they had them with.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…



Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

Until now, Twitter's direct message search has let people pull up conversations only by a user's name.

A quick test shows that a keyword search will return not just the conversation where it appears, but multiple mentions within that conversation.