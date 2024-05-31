TweetDeck for Threads Is Finally Available for All: How to Organize Your Feed

TweetDeck was one of my favorite ways to use Twitter, back when Twitter was Twitter, not X, and before I migrated to Threads. That's why I'm so excited that Threads has completed its global rollout of a feature that lets me organize my feed just how I like it.

Thread's new columns feature lets you organize your desktop feed into separate, individual feeds running simultaneously next to each other. You can create new feed columns for your following tab, notifications, specific accounts and by search terms. This is especially useful if you have a lot of interests and want to create separate feeds for each of them.

Creating your custom Threads feed is easy and can make your scrolling experience more enjoyable. Here's what you need to know about setting up your web experience -- and the one setting you need to enable.

How to set up columns on Threads

Everyone should now be able to set up columns on Threads. Here's how.

1. Navigate to threads.net on your desktop.

2. Click the push-pin icon in the left-side menu.

3. Select which feed you want to separate or use the search bar to find a specific topic. Clicking on the term will automatically add the column to your display.

4. Click the three dots to the right of the column name.

5. Toggle on Auto update.

This is how I organized my Threads feed, and of course I have a feed devoted to Taylor Swift updates. Screenshot by Katelyn Chedraoui

You can easily unpin columns using the drop down menu in each column by clicking on the three dots next to each column name. You can see that a column will automatically update as Threads will add a clock icon to the top menu, too. You can use the drop down arrow next to For You to change your original feed to Following, Liked and Saved threads.

Unlike TweetDeck, you can't easily reorder columns, so for now you have to unpin and re-pin columns to get your display as you want it.

