Trump Says He Will Not Return to Twitter Following Elon Musk Buyout

Former president Donald Trump said he will not return to Twitter following Elon Musk's announcement to purchase the social media company earlier today for $44 billion. Trump will instead focus on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said to Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

Trump was banned from Twitter during the Capitol insurrection last year.