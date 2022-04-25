Elon Musk and Twitter Have a Deal An Electric Corvette Is Coming Diablo Immortal Arrives June 2 National Pretzel Day Is Tuesday: Freebies Mother's Day Gifts
Trump Says He Will Not Return to Twitter Following Elon Musk Buyout

Trump is going to stick to Truth social.

President Donald Trump speaks during a 60 Minutes interview recorded and published by the White House.

 Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Former president Donald Trump said he will not return to Twitter following Elon Musk's announcement to purchase the social media company earlier today for $44 billion. Trump will instead focus on his own social media platform, Truth Social. 

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said to Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."

Trump was banned from Twitter during the Capitol insurrection last year. 