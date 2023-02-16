TikTok Will Give Away $500,000 in Live Trivia Challenges

If you're still looking to fill the hole in your life left by HQ Trivia, TikTok is stepping up. At least for a few days. From Feb. 22-26 you can compete in live trivia challenges in app each night for a chance to win part of a $500,000 prize pool.

The limited promotion, sponsored by Lionsgate and John Wick: Chapter 4 ahead of it's March 24 release date, will feature a live host asking questions about "everything from lifestyle and sports to music and beauty (and yes...John Wick)," TikTok said in a blog post Thursday.

You can register for the trivia event starting today by visiting searching #TikTokTrivia of clicking a trivia widget in your "for you" feed. To win, you must be at least 18 years old and correctly answer every multiple choice question in a round. Those with no wrong answers at the end of the night will split that day's prize money.

TikTok seemed to leave the door open to more events like it in the future.

"We are in the early days of developing TikTok Trivia as we continue to introduce more ways to connect and engage on TikTok LIVE, and we're eager to listen to feedback from the community to continue to enhance the experience," the blog post ends.