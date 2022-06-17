TikTok Says US User Data Now Stored By Default on Oracle servers

TikTok on Friday took another step in attempting to assuage concerns about the security of its US user data. The popular social video app said in a blog post that it's changed the default location of US user data, with "100% of US user traffic is being routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

TikTok has long faced scrutiny over national security concerns, including that the app could give the Chinese government access to US user data. In 2020, the US government under former President Donald Trump ordered ByteDance, the app's Beijing-based parent company, to divest TikTok. However, the sell off wasn't enforced by the Biden administration.

TikTok has repeatedly said it doesn't share user data with the Chinese government, but still partnered with Oracle as part of its attempt to satisfy American national security concerns.

"We know we are among the most scrutinized platforms from a security standpoint, and we aim to remove any doubt about the security of US user data," wrote Albert Calamug, who works on US security public policy for TikTok, in the blog post on Friday.

TikTok previously stored US user data in the US, with a backup in Singapore. The company on Friday said these data centers continue to be used as backups while it works to "fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the US." TikTok added that it plans to eventually delete US users' private data from its own data centers.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.