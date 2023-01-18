Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker Movie Theaters Reimagined Fatphobia Is Killing Us All 49 Netflix Movies for 2023 Smart Feeder IDs Birds iPhone Safety Check 8 Best Exercises Year of the Rabbit
TikTok Labels State-Affiliated Media Accounts in 40 More Countries

The social media company is expanding where it identifies accounts controlled or influenced by governments.

Andrew Blok
TikTok logo on a phone screen
James Martin/CNET

TikTok is now labeling state-affiliated media in 40 new markets, the social media company said Wednesday. It's an extension of a pilot program run in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine in 2022. 

TikTok said its policy is to label accounts "whose editorial output or decision-making process is subject to control or influence by a government." The policy will be expanded even further at a later date, the company said.

The move comes as TikTok faces growing scrutiny in the US, with several universities, states and the federal government considering or enacting bans against the app on some devices. 

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance didn't immediately confirm the list of countries affected but other outlets have reported that the United States, Canada, much of Europe, the United Kingdom and China are included.

More to come.