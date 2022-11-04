TikTok is suffering an outage Friday morning, with users only able to see a couple of videos on their feed.
Outage reports spiked on DownDetector at around 10 a.m. PT, reaching around 86,000 complaints. "TikTok Down" is also trending on Twitter, with social media users complaining about being unable to use the video-sharing app, while others are coming up with suggestions on what to do with your time while the app is down.
ByteDance, which owns TikTok, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.