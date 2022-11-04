TikTok is suffering an outage Friday morning, with users only able to see a couple of videos on their feed.

Outage reports spiked on DownDetector at around 10 a.m. PT, reaching around 86,000 complaints. "TikTok Down" is also trending on Twitter, with social media users complaining about being unable to use the video-sharing app, while others are coming up with suggestions on what to do with your time while the app is down.

TikTok is down. What the hell am I supposed to do now?



Work? Be an adult? A productive citizen? — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) November 4, 2022

me waiting for TikTok to fix itself so I can continue aimlessly scrolling again #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/wZXBoI86nI — boohoo (@boohoo) November 4, 2022

hey twitter you all here cuz tiktok is down huh — Benji Krol (@BenjiKrol) November 4, 2022

anyone else’s TikTok down lol — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) November 4, 2022

Since TikTok is down, what are we all reading right now? 📚 — Penguin Books USA (@penguinusa) November 4, 2022

ByteDance, which owns TikTok, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.