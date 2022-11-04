TikTok Is Back Up After Friday Outage

TikTok suffered an outage Friday morning, with users only able to see a couple of videos on their feed.
Outage reports spiked on DownDetector at around 10 a.m. PT, reaching over 89,000 complaints at the peak of the outage. The app appeared to be back up and working shortly before 11 a.m. PT.
During the outage, "TikTok Down" was trending on Twitter, with social media users complaining about being unable to use the video-sharing app, while others came up with suggestions on what to do with your time while the app is down.
ByteDance, which owns TikTok, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the outage.