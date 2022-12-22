Some US Universities Are Banning TikTok, Too

After several US states moved to ban TikTok, some universities have followed suit, preventing access to the social media app on computers and Wi-Fi networks out of concern that the app reports user data to the Chinese government.

Thus far, several universities in Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma have blocked the app on campus computers and internet networks, though students can still access it on their phones. Oklahoma University, Auburn University and 26 public universities and colleges in Georgia have also reportedly been required to ban the app, according to Gizmodo, which earlier reported the news.

These college campus bans seemingly or explicitly derive from state mandates to keep the app off state-owned devices. In an emailed statement, the University of Oklahoma cited an executive order from state Gov. Kevin Stitt as reason for its ban, additionally noting that "university-administered TikTok accounts must be deleted" in favor of accounts on other social media platforms. At least three other colleges and universities in Oklahoma have followed suit, according to local news station KOCO.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said the bans are based on "unfounded falsehoods" about the app and won't advance cybersecurity. Oberwetter also called the schools' policies "rushed" and said they'd have unintended consequences when it comes to recruiting students, sharing information and building various student communities.

Oberwetter added that the company is continuing to work with the US government to finalize a solution to secure TikTok's platform and satisfy state and national security concerns.

