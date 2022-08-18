Galaxy Watch 5 Review Specialty Foods Online 'She-Hulk' Review Disney Streaming Price Hike Raspberry Girl Scout Cookie $60 Off Lenovo Chromebook 3 Fantasy Movies on HBO Max Frontier Internet Review
Snap Reportedly Done With Its Camera Drone Pixy

The selfie drone debuted earlier this year.

The Snap Pixy, a yellow flying camera drone.
Pixy's first flight will reportedly be its last.
Just months after its launch, Snap is reportedly ending development of Pixy, its yellow, palm-sized flying camera drone. The decision to stop work on Pixy is part of a broader "reprioritization of company resources," reported The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Snap, the parent company of ephemeral-messaging app Snapchat, saw its stock fall by nearly 40% in July after it reported disappointing second-quarter earnings. Pixy, which launched in April, appears to be the victim of a difficult economy affecting social media platforms as advertisers spend less money.

The selfie drone is still for sale, starting at $230. CNET's review of Pixy says that while "using it can be a lot of fun, the product is still an experimental type of toy most people don't need."

According to the review, Pixy is an easy-to-use drone designed to work with the Snapchat app. Pixy's preset flight patterns allow it to hover in one spot, pull back to reveal a wider shot and circle or follow you, making it most useful for the selfie-heavy content Snapchat features. While the drone is best used for video, it can only capture about five 30-second videos before it needs a charge or a fresh replacement battery, which Snap sells alongside the drone.

Snap declined to comment.

