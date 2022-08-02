Sheryl Sandberg Is No Longer Meta's COO

Sheryl Sandberg has officially stepped down from her role as the chief operating officer of Facebook's parent company, Meta, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. Sandberg will be a Meta employee through Sept. 30, before she will resume her role as a member of Meta's board of directors.

According to the SEC filing, chief growth officer Javier Olivan has replaced Sandberg as the company's COO.

Sandberg announced on June 1 that she would be stepping down from her role as Meta's COO. She has been with the company for 14 years, and in that time she has helped it wrestle with various scandals around privacy and misinformation.

"The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days," Sandberg said in a Facebook post announcing her departure. "To say it hasn't always been easy is an understatement."

Before Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008, she was Google's vice president of global online sales and operations. She also worked as the chief of staff for former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers.

"I am not entirely sure what the future will bring -- I have learned no one ever is," Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post. "But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women."

Meta didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.