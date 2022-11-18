Say Goodbye to This Key Facebook Feature

Say goodbye to finding out your friends' political affiliation or religious views on their Facebook profile. The social media site announced Thursday that it will get rid of contact and basic information from users' profiles. Such information includes the "interested in" field, which lets users fill in their sexuality, political affiliation and address, and the "religious views" field.

Emil Vasquez, a Meta spokesperson, said that the change was made to simplify Facebook's user experience and navigation.

"We're sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed," Vasquez told the publication. "This change doesn't affect anyone's ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook."

The switch is scheduled to go into effect Dec. 1.

Social media analyst Matt Navara spotted the change earlier Wednesday.