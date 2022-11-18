Live: Early Black Friday Sales Black Friday Deals Target's Early Black Friday Walmart Black Friday Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy's Early Black Friday Best Chromebook Deals
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News Social Media

Say Goodbye to This Key Facebook Feature

Facebook will remove features that let users fill in their political affiliation, sexuality and religious views on Dec. 1.
Man uses Facebook app
Facebook profiles are getting streamlined.
Getty Images

Say goodbye to finding out your friends' political affiliation or religious views on their Facebook profile. The social media site announced Thursday that it will get rid of contact and basic information from users' profiles. Such information includes the "interested in" field, which lets users fill in their sexuality, political affiliation and address, and the "religious views" field. 

Emil Vasquez, a Meta spokesperson, said that the change was made to simplify Facebook's user experience and navigation. 

"We're sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed," Vasquez told the publication. "This change doesn't affect anyone's ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook."

The switch is scheduled to go into effect Dec. 1. 

Social media analyst Matt Navara spotted the change earlier Wednesday. 