Russia Reportedly Bans All Meta Platforms, Except WhatsApp

James Martin/CNET

War in Ukraine

A Russian court in Moscow on Monday found Meta Platforms guilty of "extremist activity," according to a report by Reuters. Russia had already blocked Facebook and Instagram, but the court reportedly says the decision will not affect WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is exempt from the court's decision "due to its lack of functionality for the public dissemination of information," the court said, as reported by Reuters.

The decision by Moscow's Tverskoi District Court sustained a lawsuit Russian state prosecutors filed, banning Meta's activities in Russia. The ban will take effect immediately, Russian news outlet Tass reported, citing Judge Olga Solopova. Individuals will reportedly not be held liable for using Meta's services.

Facebook and Instagram were banned earlier this month for labeling and blocking Russia state media. A Russian telecommunications regulator alleged that the social network violated "the human rights" and "freedoms" of Russians by restricting its media outlets.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.