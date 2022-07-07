Reddit Is Selling Collectible Avatars Backed by the Blockchain

Soon, Redditors will be able to glitz up their profiles and support artists active on the platform by purchasing collectible avatars. The collectible avatars represent "one of the early steps" in testing the benefits of bringing more blockchain technology to the platform, Reddit said in a press release Thursday.

The avatars are backed by the Polygon blockchain and owners will be licensed to use them on and off Reddit.

Users will be able to purchase any number of the 87 avatars soon. Early access to select members of the r/CollectibleAvatars subreddit begins Thursday. Reddit says more collectible avatars will be released in the future.

