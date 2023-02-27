New Meta Team to 'Turbocharge' AI for WhatsApp, Instagram

Meta plans to "turbocharge" its use of artificial intelligence technology with a new team that plans to add AI abilities to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.

AI has been around for years, and indeed Meta Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun shared the computing industry's top prize, the Turing Award, for pioneering the neural network technology that powers today's most advanced AI work. But AI has captured new attention with ChatGPT and other "generative" AI technology that can write plausible sounding text, synthesize new imagery and perform other creative tasks.

And evidently Meta wants to take more advantage of AI in its products, centralizing AI work from around the company into one central product team, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

The first goal will be to employ generative AI for better "creative and expressive tools," Zuckerberg said. "Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways. We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences."