'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer, Release Date iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review The Best Super Bowl Ad Valentine's Day Deals Secret Netflix Menu for V- Day Top-Searched Date Nights Restaurant.com: $200 for $20
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
News Social Media

Musk Reportedly Pushed Algorithm Change to Boost His Tweets

The tech billionaire was upset that his Super Bowl tweet dropped the ball compared with one from President Biden, according to the Platformer.

Steven Musil headshot
Steven Musil
A phone shows a picture of Elon Musk inside the shape of the Twitter logo.
Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October for $44 billion. 
CNET

Elon Musk pressed engineers at Twitter to modify the social network's algorithm on Sunday to prioritize his tweets, resulting in users' feeds being flooded with the billionaire's tweets, according to a report Tuesday by the Platformer.

Musk was displeased that his tweet in support of the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's Super Bowl attracted significantly less attention than a similar one posted by President Joe Biden, according to the Platformer. Biden's tweet reportedly generated nearly 29 million impressions compared with Musk's 9.1 million before Musk deleted the comparatively lackluster tweet.

Musk's closest assistants reportedly instructed an engineering team of 80 to immediately fix the engagement issue. Their solution, according to the Platformer, was to artificially boost Musk's tweets by a factor of 1,000, essentially bypassing filters designed to improve users' experiences.

The next day, several Twitter users noticed that their "For You" feeds on the website were full of tweets and replies from the tech billionaire, including accounts that don't follow him.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Tuesday he asked users to "stay tuned" while adjustments were made to the 'uh….algorithm.'" A few hours earlier, Musk posted a meme tweet that seemed to suggest his tweets were being force-fed to Twitter users.