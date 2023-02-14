Musk Reportedly Pushed Algorithm Change to Boost His Tweets

Elon Musk pressed engineers at Twitter to modify the social network's algorithm on Sunday to prioritize his tweets, resulting in users' feeds being flooded with the billionaire's tweets, according to a report Tuesday by the Platformer.

Musk was displeased that his tweet in support of the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday's Super Bowl attracted significantly less attention than a similar one posted by President Joe Biden, according to the Platformer. Biden's tweet reportedly generated nearly 29 million impressions compared with Musk's 9.1 million before Musk deleted the comparatively lackluster tweet.

Musk's closest assistants reportedly instructed an engineering team of 80 to immediately fix the engagement issue. Their solution, according to the Platformer, was to artificially boost Musk's tweets by a factor of 1,000, essentially bypassing filters designed to improve users' experiences.

The next day, several Twitter users noticed that their "For You" feeds on the website were full of tweets and replies from the tech billionaire, including accounts that don't follow him.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Tuesday he asked users to "stay tuned" while adjustments were made to the 'uh….algorithm.'" A few hours earlier, Musk posted a meme tweet that seemed to suggest his tweets were being force-fed to Twitter users.