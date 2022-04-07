Twitter Edit Feature 2022 Masters Tournament Student Loan Repayment Freeze Jabra Enhance Plus Review Anker's First 3D Printer Darwin Notebooks
Featured Politics Social Media Privacy Misinformation

Meta Reportedly Working on Virtual Currency 'Zuck Bucks'

The currency is likely not crypto.

Marcos Cabello headshot
Marcos Cabello
Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's metaverse
James Martin/CNET

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to introduce virtual currency to its apps, according to a report Tuesday by the Financial Times. Employees have internally dubbed this virtual currency "Zuck Bucks," according to the report. 

The currency is reportedly unlikely to be a form of crypto based on blockchain. Instead, Zuck Bucks are more likely to work as simple in-app tokens, similar to Roblox's Robux or Fortnite's V-Bucks, according to Financial Times. This new project comes after the Meta left behind Diem, its troubled cryptocurrency project, earlier this year.

Meta didn't immediately respond for comment.

More to come.