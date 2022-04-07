Meta Reportedly Working on Virtual Currency 'Zuck Bucks'

James Martin/CNET

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is reportedly planning to introduce virtual currency to its apps, according to a report Tuesday by the Financial Times. Employees have internally dubbed this virtual currency "Zuck Bucks," according to the report.

The currency is reportedly unlikely to be a form of crypto based on blockchain. Instead, Zuck Bucks are more likely to work as simple in-app tokens, similar to Roblox's Robux or Fortnite's V-Bucks, according to Financial Times. This new project comes after the Meta left behind Diem, its troubled cryptocurrency project, earlier this year.

Meta didn't immediately respond for comment.

